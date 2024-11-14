International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day

Suicide loss survivors are invited to come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experiences.

When: Sat. Nov 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Auditorium, Bldg. 61 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





This event is in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Each year, AFSP supports hundreds of large and small Survivor Day events around the world, in which suicide loss survivors come together to find connection, understanding and hope through their shared experience. While each event is unique and offers various programming, all feature an AFSP-produced documentary that offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.

This event is specifically for Service Members, Veterans and their families who have lost someone to suicide or anyone who has lost a Service Member or Veteran to suicide.

For more information on AFSP's efforts for Survivor Day, please visit www.afsp.org/SurvivorDay

Questions? Please contact Kayla at:

Kayla.Stevens@va.gov

307-461-1045

