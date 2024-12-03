Connecting through the Cold: Creating a Holiday Centerpiece

Women Veterans are cordially invited to gather for some creative crafting.

When: Thu. Dec 12, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm MT Where: Building 7, Room 219 (Veteran Resource Room) 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





Creating a holiday centerpiece

Ladies! Come in out of the winter cold and join peer support Jeanine McNeill as she takes you through various crafting projects. This month we are going to create a lovely holiday-themed centerpiece which you can keep or give as a gift. You don't need to bring anything--all supplies will be included.

This event will be in person only, but we'll be adding future activities with a virtual option.

