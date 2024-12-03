Connecting through the Cold: Creating your own journal

Women Veterans are cordially invited to join with other ladies in "Connecting through the Cold"--a monthly crafting activity.

When: Thu. Jan 25, 2024, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm MT Where: Building 7, Room 219 (Veteran Resource Room) 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





Creating your own journal

Women Veterans are cordially invited to join peer support and Veteran Jeanine McNeill each month over the winter to come together and create fun projects. In January, she is excited to teach you how to create your own journal.

You can join us in person in Sheridan or virtually.

In person option

Meet other ladies in person by coming to Building 7. You'll take the elevator to the second floor and go to the large Veterans Resource Room (formerly our library.)

Virtual option

Details coming soon.

Why should I create a journal?

Journaling can be light-hearted or therapeutic, which is a type of journaling that allows us to come to a deeper understanding about ourselves, with a different perspective on difficulties you may be experiencing. Learn more about the value of journaling in our Whole Health Library.

Therapeutic Journaling - Whole Health Library (va.gov)

#LiveWholeHealth

