Connecting through the Cold: Build a Bird House

Women Veterans are cordially invited to join with other ladies in "Connecting through the Cold"--a monthly crafting activity.

When: Fri. Feb 28, 2025, 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm MT Where: Building 7, Room 219 (Veteran Resource Room) 1898 Fort Road Sheridan, WY Cost: Free





Build a Bird House

Women Veterans are cordially invited to join peer support and Veteran Jeanine McNeill each month over the winter to come together and create fun projects. In February, we're looking forward to spring (okay, it may be a while...) but might as well help out our feathered friends with this homemade bird house project.

This event will be in person, but we're working on a virtual option as well.

In person option

Meet other ladies in person by coming to Building 7. You'll take the elevator to the second floor and go to the large Veterans Resource Room (formerly our library.)

Virtual option

Details coming soon.

Other VA events