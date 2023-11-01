News Releases

Get the latest news from the Sheridan VA Medical Center and community clinics. For more information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 307-675-7028.

November 13, 2023 The Sheridan VA Health Care System invites women Veterans, their families and caregivers across Wyoming to join a live virtual town hall on Nov. 28 at 5 p.m. to hear information on services for women Veterans. The town hall will take place online, over the phone and on Facebook.

August 01, 2023 Veterans Affairs staff cordially invite all women Veterans to “Promoting Our Women Warriors (POWW),” a free, full-day opportunity to gather and learn from various professionals, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Hilton Garden Inn, located in Casper, Wy.

July 10, 2023 The Casper VA Clinic team invite ALL area Veterans to a free Casper Spuds baseball game at Mike Lansing Field Saturday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m. Veterans, regardless of VA enrollment, can take part in this event by emailing their name and phone number to Nicole.Pulver-Rodriguez1@va.gov

April 04, 2023 Due to inclement weather, the Rock Springs VA Clinic at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 1, will be closed for face-to-face appointments Tuesday, April 4.

April 04, 2023 Due to inclement weather, the Casper VA Clinic will be closed for in-person care on Tuesday, April 4.

March 30, 2023 Women Veterans Program staff with the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System encourage Veterans who served near burn pits to pursue mammography screenings.

March 29, 2023 The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites women Veterans, their families and caregivers across Wyoming to join a live virtual town hall Tuesday, April 4 at 5 p.m. to hear information on services for women Veterans. The virtual town hall will take place over the phone and on Facebook.

March 15, 2023 “We want to be a resource for Veterans, especially those in crisis,” said Kayla Stevens, with the VA's Suicide Prevention Program. “However, the most important part to us is that Veterans get help. That’s why we have this ‘Big Ask’ for our community members.”

March 03, 2023 Sheridan , WY — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites Veterans, their families and caregivers to a live town hall Monday, March 13 at 3 p.m. to hear about the VA Caregiver Support Program. The town hall will take place over the phone and on Facebook.