News Releases
Get the latest news from the Sheridan VA Medical Center and community clinics. For more information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 307-675-7028.
The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites Veterans, their families and caregivers to a resource fair at The Hub on Smith Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 to 10 a.m. Free grab-n-go breakfast and coffee will be available for Veteran attendees.
The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites Veterans, their families and caregivers to a live, telephone town hall Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. to hear about the recently signed PACT Act legislation.
Sheridan bars have joined together in an important battle—they are helping the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System in a “Big Ask” campaign to end Veteran suicide.
The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding a Veteran drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 20, from 1-3 p.m.
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m., and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the State of Wyoming launched a new pilot program to connect Veterans in rural areas with telehealth and mental health resources.
“I love the Vets, I love my coworkers, and I love my job,” says Registered Nurse Annette Vaira, winner of Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System’s “DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses” for this quarter.
The Sheridan VA Health Care System joins with national and global efforts to raise awareness of and end drug overdose deaths.
The Sheridan VA Health Care System is now accepting submissions virtually for the annual National Creative Arts Competition for enrolled Veterans through September 16.
The Sheridan VA Medical Center has been caring for Veterans for 100 years and cordially invites community members to celebrate the anniversary with staff on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the medical center.