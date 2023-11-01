News Releases

Get the latest news from the Sheridan VA Medical Center and community clinics. For more information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 307-675-7028.

December 08, 2022 The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites Veterans, their families and caregivers to a resource fair at The Hub on Smith Friday, Dec. 16 from 7 to 10 a.m. Free grab-n-go breakfast and coffee will be available for Veteran attendees.

November 02, 2022 The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System invites Veterans, their families and caregivers to a live, telephone town hall Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. to hear about the recently signed PACT Act legislation.

October 14, 2022 Sheridan bars have joined together in an important battle—they are helping the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System in a “Big Ask” campaign to end Veteran suicide.

October 11, 2022 The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding a Veteran drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 20, from 1-3 p.m.

September 26, 2022 The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m., and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.

September 02, 2022 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the State of Wyoming launched a new pilot program to connect Veterans in rural areas with telehealth and mental health resources.

August 29, 2022 “I love the Vets, I love my coworkers, and I love my job,” says Registered Nurse Annette Vaira, winner of Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System’s “DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses” for this quarter.

August 25, 2022 The Sheridan VA Health Care System joins with national and global efforts to raise awareness of and end drug overdose deaths.

August 23, 2022 The Sheridan VA Health Care System is now accepting submissions virtually for the annual National Creative Arts Competition for enrolled Veterans through September 16.