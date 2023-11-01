News Releases
Get the latest news from the Sheridan VA Medical Center and community clinics. For more information, contact our Public Affairs Office at 307-675-7028.
A new contract for the current Cody Veterans Affairs Clinic at 1432 Rumsey Avenue, goes into effect today.
The Sheridan VA Medical Center will be temporarily changing access to services typically addressed in urgent care on June 13, in order to shift staff currently assigned there to support other patient care areas.
The Casper VA Clinic and Casper Vet Center are proud to announce “Women Warriors--Invisible No More”, a women Veterans event, will be held at the Nicolaysen Art Museum in Casper, on June 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released new data today showing a significant increase in the use of My HealtheVet, a VA online tool designed to help Veterans make informed decisions about their health.