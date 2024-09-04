Influenza (flu) Vaccinations

For the United States there are three different flu vaccine production technologies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):

egg-based flu vaccine,

cell culture-based flu vaccine, and

recombinant flu vaccine.

All commercially available flu vaccines in the United States are made by private sector manufacturers. Different manufacturers use different production technologies, but all flu vaccines meet FDA safety and effectiveness requirements. Different vaccines have different indications. See Different Types of Flu Vaccines for more information. More details about this topic at How Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Are Made | CDC