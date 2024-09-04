Influenza (flu) Vaccinations
Your healthcare team recommends getting the updated 2024-2025 influenza vaccine. This helps protect the health of not only yourself, but also family, fellow Veterans, newborns, and the elderly. Flu vaccines can decrease your chances of hospitalization and they are available to all eligible and enrolled Veterans at no cost.
Flu season is at our back door and it's time to get your annual shot to make sure you and your family are protected this year. All of our clinics will have flu shots available, though some are still working on their schedule for the season. Here are the currently scheduled opportunities, by location:
Afton VA Clinic
- Walk-in flu shots during normal business hours. (Mon-Thu from 8-4:30pm)
Casper VA Clinic
- Scheduled flu clinics every Thursday afternoon from Sept. 19 through Oct. 10. All will be 1 to 4 p.m.
- Walk-ins are welcome during normal business hours or you may schedule an appointment.
Cody VA Clinic
- Scheduled flu clinics on Sept. 19, Oct. 10, Oct. 17. All will be 1-3 p.m.
Riverton VA Clinic
- Scheduled flu clinics are: Sept. 12, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, Oct. 10. All will be 1-3 p.m.
- Walk-ins during business hours also welcome.
Rock Springs VA Clinic
- Scheduled flu clinics are: Sept. 26, Oct. 10, Oct. 24. All will be 1-3 p.m.
- Walk-ins during business hours welcome.
Frequently Asked Questions
Answers to commonly asked questions, taken from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) website.
When should I get vaccinated?
For most people who need only one dose of influenza vaccine for the season, September and October are generally good times to be vaccinated against influenza. Ideally, everyone should be vaccinated by the end of October.
Who is at higher risk for flu complications?
- Adults 65 Years and Older
- Pregnant People
- Young Children
- Asthma
- Heart Disease & Stroke
- Diabetes
- HIV/AIDS
- Cancer
- Children with Neurologic Conditions
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups
Additional information and details at: People at Higher Risk of Flu Complications | CDC
How are Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Made?
For the United States there are three different flu vaccine production technologies approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA):
- egg-based flu vaccine,
- cell culture-based flu vaccine, and
- recombinant flu vaccine.
All commercially available flu vaccines in the United States are made by private sector manufacturers. Different manufacturers use different production technologies, but all flu vaccines meet FDA safety and effectiveness requirements. Different vaccines have different indications. See Different Types of Flu Vaccines for more information. More details about this topic at How Influenza (Flu) Vaccines Are Made | CDC
Why do some people not feel well after getting a seasonal flu vaccine?
Some people report having mild side effects after flu vaccination. The most common side effects from flu shots are soreness, redness, tenderness or swelling where the shot was given. Low-grade fever, headache and muscle aches also may occur. If these reactions occur, they usually begin soon after vaccination and last 1-2 days.
Side effects from the nasal spray flu vaccine may include: runny nose, wheezing, headache, vomiting, muscle aches, fever, sore throat and cough. If these problems occur, they usually begin soon after vaccination and are mild and short-lived. The most common reactions people have to flu vaccines are considerably less severe than the symptoms caused by actual flu illness. More details at: Misconceptions about Seasonal Flu and Flu Vaccines | CDC