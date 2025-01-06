Nominate a DAISY or BEE!
Help us celebrate our nursing service staff! The DAISY Award program was established by the DAISY Foundation to recognize nurses. The BEE Award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes nursing service support staff. Because a daisy can’t survive without a bee and a bee can’t survive without a daisy.
The Sheridan VA Health Care System provides Veterans, family members, or other guests with the opportunity to recognize exceptional VA caregivers. Two national award programs are available - The DAISY Award and The BEE Award. These recognition programs thank caregivers who demonstrate extraordinary compassion and kindness while caring for our Veterans.
The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation, was formed in 1999 by the family of Patrick Barnes following his death of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses distinguishes a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, nursing faculty or nursing student who provides excellent clinical care as well as compassion and kindness.
NOMINATE A NURSE for the DAISY Award
Site with online fillable form
The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) Award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes and celebrates nursing service support staff who exemplify VA’s I CARE values (Integrity, Compassion, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence) and help create a great experience for patients and their families.
Monthly, the BEE Award is presented to one nursing support staff in the Sheridan VA Health Care System who is nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee, or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care.
We're working on an online form for the BEE Award, but don't worry, you can stop by any nurses station for a form to fill out.