Nominate a DAISY or BEE!

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation, was formed in 1999 by the family of Patrick Barnes following his death of complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses distinguishes a licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, nursing faculty or nursing student who provides excellent clinical care as well as compassion and kindness.

NOMINATE A NURSE for the DAISY Award

Site with online fillable form

The BEE (Being Exceptional Everyday) Award is a VA-sponsored program that recognizes and celebrates nursing service support staff who exemplify VA’s I CARE values (Integrity, Compassion, Advocacy, Respect, Excellence) and help create a great experience for patients and their families.

Monthly, the BEE Award is presented to one nursing support staff in the Sheridan VA Health Care System who is nominated by a Veteran, family member, employee, or volunteer witnessing extraordinary inpatient or outpatient care.

We're working on an online form for the BEE Award, but don't worry, you can stop by any nurses station for a form to fill out.