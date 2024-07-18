Creative Arts Competition
Veterans Creative Arts Competition
When:
Wed. Jul 31, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Building 1 Auditorium
2501 West 22nd Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
Entry Forms can be picked up in the following locations:
•Chaplain Office – Building 5 3rd floor room 349
•Front Desk
Entry forms will be accepted June 24 – July 26, 2024
**NOTE: Only two pieces of Art/Creative Writing/Drama/Dance or Musical Selections can be submitted. The submissions must have been created in the last year. One entry form per submission.**
Categories:
- Visual Artwork – submissions due between July 22 – 29, 2024. Submissions can be dropped off in Chaplain Service Office Building 5 3rd Floor Room 349
- Creative Writing – email creative writing entries in a Word document by July 19, 2024, to Ch Rochelle Binion
- Recorded Drama, Dance and Musical Selections – Recorded submissions are due July 24, 2024, contact Ch Rochelle Binion for formatting. Please let us know if you need assistance with recording.
For more information contact:
Ch Rochelle Binion 605-336-3230 ext. 6257
Kirsten Gerdes 605-336-3230 ext. 6454