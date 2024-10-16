National Family Caregivers Month 2024 Kick-off!
Caregivers Month 2024 Kick-off
When:
Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm CT
Where:
5020 S. Broadband Lane
Suite 100
Sioux Falls, SD
Cost:
Free
Please call 605-336-3230 ext.5080 to register by October 31, 2024.
Let’s celebrate!
Join us at the Sioux Falls Vet Center to kick-off NFCM 2024! We will be offering a variety of activities and resources. Lunch will be provided!
Caregivers and their Veterans are welcome! Attendance is free.
Activities Will include:
- Free lunch
- Educational sessions
- Vendor fair
- Friends and Family CPR
- & MORE