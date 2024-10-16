Skip to Content

National Family Caregivers Month 2024 Kick-off!

Caregivers Month 2024 Kick-off

When:

Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm CT

Where:

5020 S. Broadband Lane

Suite 100

Sioux Falls, SD

Cost:

Free

Please call 605-336-3230 ext.5080 to register by October 31, 2024.

Let’s celebrate! 

Join us at the Sioux Falls Vet Center to kick-off NFCM 2024! We will be offering a variety of activities and resources. Lunch will be provided! 

Caregivers and their Veterans are welcome! Attendance is free.

Activities Will include: 

  • Free lunch 
  • Educational sessions 
  • Vendor fair 
  • Friends and Family CPR 
  • & MORE

