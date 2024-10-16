National Family Caregivers Month 2024 Kick-off!

Caregivers Month 2024 Kick-off

When: Fri. Nov 1, 2024, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm CT Where: 5020 S. Broadband Lane Suite 100 Sioux Falls, SD Cost: Free





Please call 605-336-3230 ext.5080 to register by October 31, 2024.

Let’s celebrate!

Join us at the Sioux Falls Vet Center to kick-off NFCM 2024! We will be offering a variety of activities and resources. Lunch will be provided!

Caregivers and their Veterans are welcome! Attendance is free.

Activities Will include:

Free lunch

Educational sessions

Vendor fair

Friends and Family CPR

& MORE

