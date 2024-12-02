Skip to Content

ID.me & Login.gov Helpdesk

When:

Mon. Dec 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Main entrance

2501 West 22nd Street

Sioux Falls, SD

Cost:

Free

A table will be set up at the Royal C. Johnson Veterans’ Memorial Hospital near the main entrance to assist with My HealtheVet sign-in changes. Please bring your valid ID and cell phone (laptops and tablets are optional)

Starting February 2025, you’ll need to use a Login.gov or ID.me account to sign in to all VA websites and apps—including VA.gov, the My HealtheVet website, and the VA: Health and Benefits mobile app. My HealtheVet users will sign in to their accounts through VA’s new unified sign-in page.

