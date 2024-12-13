Sioux Falls VA receives the prestigious Pathway to Excellence Award for the second time

PRESS RELEASE

December 13, 2024

Sioux Falls , SD — The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System proudly announces its second Pathway to Excellence Award designation.

The Pathway to Excellence is a prestigious designation that recognizes organizations that empower, strengthen interprofessional collaboration, support, and promote well-being in the nursing field.

The Sioux Falls VA Health Care System is 1 of the 13 VAs to hold this designation and 1 of the 235 throughout the U.S. and internationally.

“This designation is a testament to the amazing nursing staff at the Sioux Falls VA Health Care Organization, who promote a positive practice environment for themselves and their colleagues,” said Susan Leitheiser, Associate Director, Patient Care Services/Nurse Executive. “Nurses are vital pillars of healthcare, demonstrating unwavering dedication, steadfast commitment, support, and compassion for our Veterans. Functioning in an environment where nurses' voices matter is imperative in supporting their needs and promoting high standards of care.”

The lengthy process of obtaining this designation involved submitting a comprehensive 335-page document detailing the SFVAHCS meeting the performance criteria of the six essential Pathway Standards for an ideal nursing practice environment. These standards include shared decision-making, leadership, safety, quality, well-being, and professional development.

After a successful Pathway document review, the SFVAHCS licensed nurses completed an independent and confidential Pathway survey to validate that the Pathway Standards were truly met, and that the organization is empowering and giving nurses a voice.

This designation shows what can be accomplished when working together to achieve one goal, providing our Veterans with the best care possible.