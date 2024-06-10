Join South Texas VA at the next Summer VetFest to learn more about VA health care and benefits

When: Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm CT Where: 1st Floor, Welcome Center 7400 Merton Minter Boulevard San Antonio, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital Cost: Free





Join South Texas VA as we host a Summer VetFest for Veterans and their families at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital on Thursday, June 20 from 3 - 6 p.m.

This event is a time for Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors to come together. Learn about the health care and benefits you’ve earned and have some fun! Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will be available. Please note: VBA assistance will end at 5 p.m.

Music, popcorn, hamburgers & hotdogs will be available for all!