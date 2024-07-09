2024 Creative Arts Festival

Submit your artwork today for the local Veterans Creative Arts Festival

When: Fri. Sep 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:30 pm CT Where: Recreation Center, B101 7400 Merton Minter Boulevard San Antonio, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital Cost: Free





Calling all Veteran artists!

The 2024 Local Veterans Creative Arts Festival is now accepting entries from all Veterans enrolled at South Texas and employees who are Veterans are eligible to participate.

The entry deadline is August 23, 2024.

All employees and Veterans are invited to join the festival on September 6, 2024 at the Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital Recreation Center, room B101, with viewings of the Visual Arts display from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and the Performing Arts Show from 1 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

For additional information, contact Recreation Therapy Service at (210) 617-5125.

