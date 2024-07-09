Mark your calendars for Thursday, July 18 and join South Texas VA and UT Health San Antonio for a resource fair at the Kerrville VA Medical Center

When: Thu. Jul 18, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 pm CT Where: Kerrville VA Medical Center Gazebo 3600 Memorial Boulevard Kerrville, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Kerrville VA Medical Center Cost: Free Registration: Required





Veterans and caregivers are invited to join South Texas VA as they collaborate with UT Health San Antonio and host the Veteran and Caregiver Resource Fair on Thursday, July 18 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Kerrville VA Medical Center.

Enjoy food, explore booths, and connect with fellow Veterans. Registration is encouraged by clicking on Register by the green arrow.

Other VA events