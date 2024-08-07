Veterans Townhall and Resource Fair Come on out and join us on August 21! When: Wed. Aug 21, 2024, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Bulverde Spring Branch Activity Center 30280 Cougar Bend Bulverde, TX Cost: Free





South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) will be participating in a Veterans Townhall and Resource Fair hosted by the Veteran of Foreign War (VFW) Post 12205 on Wednesday, August 21 from 6 - 8 p.m. for the Bulverde and Spring Branch Veterans community. This fair is open to all Veterans, their families, and caregivers interested in learning more about resources available to them.

From 6 - 7 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to meet with VA representatives.

From 7 - 8 p.m., attendees will be able to participate in a townhall, where women Veteran resources and end-of-life planning will be discussed.

The fair will be located at the Bulverde Spring Branch Activity Center, 30280 Cougar Bend, Bulverde, TX 78163.

