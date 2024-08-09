Veteran Claims and Benefits Fair When: Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: Wilson County Show Barn/Expo Center 435 TX-97 Floresville, TX Cost: Free





On Wednesday, October 16, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in a Veteran Claims and Benefits Fair hosted by the Wilson County Veteran Service Officer. This fair will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Wilson County Show Barn/Expo Center, located at 435 TX-97, Floresville, TX 78114.

Veterans, their families, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available throughout Wilson County and South Texas VA.

