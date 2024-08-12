Veteran Health Fair
VA services and programs will be available to assist answer questions
When:
Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
Recreation Center, 1st floor, room B101
7400 Merton Minter Boulevard
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
Save the Date for the next Veteran Health Fair! South Texas VA will host an informational fair on Friday, October 4 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital, Recreation Center, room B101.
Stay tuned for additional information and the resources that will be available to Veteran, their families, and caregivers.