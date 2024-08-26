Veteran Flu Clinic at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you.

When: Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Main Lobby 7400 Merton Minter Boulevard San Antonio, TX Cost: Free





Beginning October 8 through November 7, flu shots will be available Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the main lobby at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital. This vaccination clinic will not operate on holidays.

Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702. Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.

Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

