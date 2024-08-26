Drive Thru Veteran Flu Clinic at San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center

It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you.

When: Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Repeats Where: Main parking lot 9939 State Highway 151 San Antonio, TX Cost: Free





The San Antonio Northwest Health Care Center will host a drive thru clinic beginning September 16 through October 31, Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. This drive thru clinic will not operate on holidays and is weather permitting.

This clinic will also accept walk-ins Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702. Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.

Mon. Sep 16, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Tue. Sep 17, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Sep 18, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Mon. Sep 23, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Sep 25, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Oct 2, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Fri. Oct 4, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Mon. Oct 7, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Fri. Oct 11, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Fri. Oct 18, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Mon. Oct 21, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Fri. Oct 25, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Mon. Oct 28, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 9:30 am – 11:30 am CT

