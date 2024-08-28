Skip to Content

Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair

Come out to learn more about your benefits and available resources!

When:

Thu. Sep 19, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Tomas Valle American Legion Post 479

583 W. Main Street

Uvalde, TX

Cost:

Free

On Thursday, September 19, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in a Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair hosted by the Uvalde Veterans Service Officer at the Tomas Valle American Legion Post 479.

Located at 583 W. Main Street, Uvalde, Texas, this event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Other VA events

Last updated: