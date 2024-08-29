Kerr County Veterans Benefits Fair Come on out and learn more about your VA benefits When: Thu. Sep 5, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Hill Country Youth Event Center 3785 TX-27 Kerrville, TX Cost: Free





South Texas Veterans Health Care System will participate in the Kerr County Veterans Benefits Fair on Thursday, September 5 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Hosted by the Kerr County Veterans Service Office, this fair will be located at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and open to all Veterans and their families.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from many services offered at Kerrville VAMC, including: Home-Based Primary Care, Enrollment & Eligibility, My HealtheVet, Mental Health, Nutrition & Food Service, and Beneficiary Travel.

More than 25 community organizations will be present, including: PAWS for Purple Hearts, Gunny’s Warriors, Peterson Health, Dietert Center, and Habitat for Humanity.

