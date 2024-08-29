Elderly Wellness Outreach Event Come out to the Rosedale City Park and learn more about your VA benefits When: Sat. Sep 21, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: Rosedale City Park 303 Dartmouth Street San Antonio, TX Cost: Free





On Saturday, September 21, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System will participate in the Elderly Wellness Outreach Event hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC). Open to Veterans, their families, and caregivers, this event will be located at the Rosedale City Park, 303 Dartmouth St, San Antonio, TX 78237.

Stay tuned for additional information and VA health services that will have a representative available to speak with.

Other VA events