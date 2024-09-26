Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair Come out to American Legion Post 489 and learn more about your VA benefits When: Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm CT Where: American Legion Post 489 236 S. Mountain Street Leakey, TX Cost: Free





On Thursday, October 17, South Texas Veterans Health Care System will participate in a Veterans Benefits and Resource Fair hosted by the Uvalde Veterans Service Officer in Leakey, Texas. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is open to all Veterans, spouses, widows, family members, and caregivers.

Stay tuned for additional information and VA health services that will have a representative available to speak with.

