Annual Texas State Veterans Fair Join us at the fair and learn more about your VA benefits When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: 202 Connelly Street San Antonio, TX Cost: Free





On Saturday, October 26, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the Annual Texas State Veterans Fair hosted by St. Philip's College, Good Samaritan Outreach & Transition Center. This fair will take place from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 202 Connelly Street, San Antonio, Texas 78203.

Veterans, spouses, widows, family members, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available in the San Antonio area and South Texas VA.

