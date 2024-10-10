Veteran Flu Clinic at Kerrville VA Medical Center

It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you.

When: Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Veterans Canteen Service 3600 Memorial Boulevard Kerrville, TX Cost: Free





Walk-ins will be accepted at the Kerrville VA Medical Center in the Veterans Canteen Service, located in the Basement level, Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Veterans may also visit their Patient Aligned Care Team Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702. Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.

Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

