Veteran Flu Clinic at Kerrville VA Medical Center
It’s that time of year again! Fall is the start of flu season. Get a flu shot to protect yourself and those around you.
When:
Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Veterans Canteen Service
3600 Memorial Boulevard
Kerrville, TX
Cost:
Free
Walk-ins will be accepted at the Kerrville VA Medical Center in the Veterans Canteen Service, located in the Basement level, Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Veterans may also visit their Patient Aligned Care Team Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Veterans who receive their flu shot outside of VA can still notify their Primary Care Provider by secure message via My HealtheVet or by leaving a message through the Consolidated Outpatient Appointment Center at (210) 949-9702. Please include your first and last name, last four of your Social Security Number, and date of vaccination.
Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Wed. Oct 16, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Wed. Oct 23, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Wed. Oct 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT