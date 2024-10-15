Skip to Content

American Legion Post 593 Event

Come out and learn more about your VA benefits

When:

Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT

Where:

William M. Randolph American Legion Post 593

326 Legion Drive W

Converse, TX

Cost:

Free

On Saturday, November 2, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in an outreach event hosted by the American Legion Post 593. This fair will take place from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the William M. Randolph American Legion Post 593, located at 326 Legion Drive W., Converse, Texas.

Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available in the community and at South Texas VA.

