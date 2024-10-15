American Legion Post 593 Event
Come out and learn more about your VA benefits
When:
Sat. Nov 2, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
William M. Randolph American Legion Post 593
326 Legion Drive W
Converse, TX
Cost:
Free
On Saturday, November 2, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in an outreach event hosted by the American Legion Post 593. This fair will take place from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the William M. Randolph American Legion Post 593, located at 326 Legion Drive W., Converse, Texas.
Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available in the community and at South Texas VA.