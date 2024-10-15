9th Annual Veterans Day Event
Come out and learn more about your VA benefits
When:
Fri. Nov 8, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
American Legion 436
1404 Zanderson Avenue
Jourdanton, TX
Cost:
Free
On Friday, November 8, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the 9th Annual Veterans Day Event hosted by the Atascosa County Veterans Service Office. This event will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 436, located at 1404 Zanderson Avenue, Jourdanton, Texas.
Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available in the community and at South Texas VA.