Veterans Healthy Life Seminar Come out and learn more about your VA benefits When: Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Where: New Life Christian Academy 6622 W US Highway 90 San Antonio, TX Cost: Free





On Saturday, November 9, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the Veterans Healthy Life Seminar hosted by the New Life Christian Academy. This event will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 6622 W US Highway 90, San Antonio, Texas 78227.

Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available in the community and at South Texas VA, including:

Caregiver Support Program

Enrollment/Eligibility

Food Security Program

Homeless Veterans Program

Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also be available to meet with.

Other VA events