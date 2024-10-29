Skip to Content

Veterans Healthy Life Seminar

Come out and learn more about your VA benefits

When:

Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT

Where:

New Life Christian Academy

6622 W US Highway 90

San Antonio, TX

Cost:

Free

On Saturday, November 9, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the Veterans Healthy Life Seminar hosted by the New Life Christian Academy. This event will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 6622 W US Highway 90, San Antonio, Texas 78227.

Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available in the community and at South Texas VA, including:

  • Caregiver Support Program
  • Enrollment/Eligibility
  • Food Security Program
  • Homeless Veterans Program

Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also be available to meet with.

Other VA events

Last updated: