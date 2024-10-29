Veterans Healthy Life Seminar
Come out and learn more about your VA benefits
When:
Sat. Nov 9, 2024, 9:00 am – 1:00 pm CT
Where:
New Life Christian Academy
6622 W US Highway 90
San Antonio, TX
Cost:
Free
On Saturday, November 9, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System is participating in the Veterans Healthy Life Seminar hosted by the New Life Christian Academy. This event will take place from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 6622 W US Highway 90, San Antonio, Texas 78227.
Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available in the community and at South Texas VA, including:
- Caregiver Support Program
- Enrollment/Eligibility
- Food Security Program
- Homeless Veterans Program
Veterans Benefits Administration representatives will also be available to meet with.