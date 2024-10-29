Crystal City Outreach Event Come out and learn more about your VA benefits When: Wed. Nov 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Zavala County Nutrition Center 1210 N. 7th Avenue Crystal City, TX Cost: Free





On Wednesday, November 13, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System, in collaboration with Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is participating in a joint outreach event hosted by the Zavala County Veterans Service Office. This fair will take place from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Zavala County Nutrition Center, located at 1210 N. 7th Avenue, Crystal City, Texas.

Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited to join and learn more about services available in the community and at South Texas VA.

