Frio County Veterans Fair Join us and learn more about your VA benefits When: Fri. Dec 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm CT Where: Frio County Conference Room 400 S. Pecan Street Pearsall, TX Cost: Free





On Friday, December 13, 2024, South Texas Veterans Health Care System (STVHCS) is participating in the Frio County Veterans Fair. The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Frio County Conference Room, located at 400 S. Pecan St., Pearsall, TX 78061.

Veterans, spouses, and caregivers are invited to participate and learn more about services offered at STVHCS. Stay tuned for additional information regarding the services that will have representatives available to speak with. We look forward to seeing you there!

