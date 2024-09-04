Support for First Responders

South Texas Veterans Health Care System

We provide Veterans with health care services at 16 locations in southern Texas.

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

Main phone: 210-617-5300

Mental health care: 210-949-9702

24-hour services at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital

VA Police Dispatch: 210-617-5168

Emergency Department Front Desk: 210-617-5300, ext. 14893

Services available during Business Hours (Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Accessing Same Day Services

This table lists all of the clinics for same day mental health services, located either in Primary Care clinics (called Primary Care/Mental Health Integration or PCMHI) or Mental Health clinics. If you already have a VA Mental Health provider, it is best to go to that location, though you will not necessarily be able to see your regular provider.



When you request a same day visit, you can expect to meet with a mental health nurse first, who will listen to your concerns and make a plan with you for addressing them, including a brief visit with a provider if needed.