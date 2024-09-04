Support for First Responders
You can use these VA and Veteran Service Organization contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.
Veterans Crisis Line
The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text 24/7.
- Call 988, and press 1
- Chat online at https://www.veteranscrisisline.net/get-help-now/chat/
- Text to 838255
VA National Call Center for Homeless Veterans- 24-Hour Service 1-
South Texas Veterans Health Care System
We provide Veterans with health care services at 16 locations in southern Texas.
Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
Main phone: 210-617-5300
Mental health care: 210-949-9702
24-hour services at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital
VA Police Dispatch: 210-617-5168
Emergency Department Front Desk: 210-617-5300, ext. 14893
Services available during Business Hours (Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)
Accessing Same Day Services
This table lists all of the clinics for same day mental health services, located either in Primary Care clinics (called Primary Care/Mental Health Integration or PCMHI) or Mental Health clinics. If you already have a VA Mental Health provider, it is best to go to that location, though you will not necessarily be able to see your regular provider.
When you request a same day visit, you can expect to meet with a mental health nurse first, who will listen to your concerns and make a plan with you for addressing them, including a brief visit with a provider if needed.
Veteran Justice Outreach (VJO)
Suicide Prevention Coordinators
Phone number: 210-949-9469
**Voicemail only which is checked periodically. Suicide Prevention is not an emergency response resource.
If it’s after hours or an emergency, please contact the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988, and press 1.
Homeless Outreach
Phone number: 1-877-424-3838
Email address: vhastxswshomelessoutreach@va.gov
**Provides national resources in addition to a referral to the local VA outreach to contact the Veteran.
Workplace Violence Prevention Program (WVPP)
Harriet Cater, WVPP Coordinator, Fusion Liaison
Phone number: 210-793-0918
Email address: Harriette.cater@va.gov
Tamara “Tammy” Marques De La Plata, Chief Nurse, Mental Health
Phone number: 210-992-5997
Email address: Tamara.MarquezDeLaPlata@va.gov
Christina Davis, LCSW
Phone number: 361-277-4457
Email address: Christina.davis6@va.gov