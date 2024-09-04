Skip to Content

Support for First Responders

You can use these VA and Veteran Service Organization contacts to help connect Veterans to resources in their community for help.

Veterans Crisis Line

The Veterans Crisis Line connects Veterans and service members in crisis and their families and friends with qualified, caring VA responders through a confidential toll-free hotline, online chat, or text 24/7.

VA National Call Center for Homeless Veterans- 24-Hour Service 1-

South Texas Veterans Health Care System

We provide Veterans with health care services at 16 locations in southern Texas.

Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital 

Main phone: 210-617-5300

Mental health care: 210-949-9702

24-hour services at Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans Hospital 

VA Police Dispatch:  210-617-5168

Emergency Department Front Desk: 210-617-5300, ext. 14893

Services available during Business Hours (Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Accessing Same Day Services 

This table lists all of the clinics for same day mental health services, located either in Primary Care clinics (called Primary Care/Mental Health Integration or PCMHI) or Mental Health clinics. If you already have a VA Mental Health provider, it is best to go to that location, though you will not necessarily be able to see your regular provider.  


When you request a same day visit, you can expect to meet with a mental health nurse first, who will listen to your concerns and make a plan with you for addressing them, including a brief visit with a provider if needed. 

Same Day Service schedule
Veteran Justice Outreach (VJO)

Phone number: 210-616-9915, option 1

Email address: VHASTXSWSVJO@va.gov
Suicide Prevention Coordinators

Phone number: 210-949-9469

**Voicemail only which is checked periodically.  Suicide Prevention is not an emergency response resource. 

If it’s after hours or an emergency, please contact the Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988, and press 1.
Homeless Outreach

Phone number: 1-877-424-3838

Email address: vhastxswshomelessoutreach@va.gov

**Provides national resources in addition to a referral to the local VA outreach to contact the Veteran.
Workplace Violence Prevention Program (WVPP)

Harriet Cater, WVPP Coordinator, Fusion Liaison

     Phone number: 210-793-0918

     Email address: Harriette.cater@va.gov

Tamara “Tammy” Marques De La Plata, Chief Nurse, Mental Health

     Phone number: 210-992-5997

     Email address: Tamara.MarquezDeLaPlata@va.gov

Christina Davis, LCSW 

     Phone number: 361-277-4457

     Email address: Christina.davis6@va.gov
Patient Advocate Office

Main phone number: 210-949-3822

