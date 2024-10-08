Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor Training Program

Prospective trainees will be recruited by University of Texas-San Antonio, a CACREP accredited program. Applicants are asked to submit a completed application, along with two letters of reference from academic and occupational sources.

The course of training will total 600 hours of VA-supported curriculum and clinical exposures, as required by CACREP-certified master's programs accrediting agency requires. Those 600 hours are spread across two semesters, 300 hours each, or 12 weeks per semester of 25 hours/week.

Interns will train at various sites, alternating site exposures but will come together at one site when didactics and conferences are scheduled: North Central Federal Clinic, located at 17440 Henderson Pass, San Antonio, TX 78232.