Homeless Stand Down

When: Sat. Oct 26, 2024, 7:00 am – 12:30 pm CT Where: 2400 Canal Street New Orleans, LA Cost: Free





The Stand Down for Homeless Veterans will support homeless Veterans and those at risk of being homeless throughout southeast Louisiana by providing medical care, food, clothing and other support services. Please see the attached flyer for more information.

Volunteers are welcome to help with a variety of assignments such as escorting homeless Veterans through services, way finders, greeters, handing out clothes and toiletries and serving food. Volunteers will be capped at 250 and no on-site registration.

Needed donations include underwear, undershirts, socks, shirts, pants, light jackets and toiletry kits. Only new and very gently used items will be accepted. Search SLVHCS Voluntary Services Veterans Needs List on Amazon.

To schedule a donation drop-off please contact the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Center for Development and Civic Engagement at vhanolvoluntaryservice@va.gov or 504-507-2000 x62105.

To register as a volunteer or for more information please contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement at vhanolvoluntaryservice@va.gov or 504-507-2000 x62105.

