VA Forum
When:
Wed. Mar 12, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
First Floor Concourse
2400 Canal Street
New Orleans, LA
Cost:
Free
VA Forum from 9 a.m. – noon at main concourse near the Canal Street Entrance. The purpose of this forum is to educate and provide current information/resources to those committed to assist Veterans with VA benefits issues and concerns.
Resources that will be on-site include:
- Louisiana Dept of Veteran Affairs
- Post-9/11 M2VA CM Program
- Veterans Benefits Administration
- Burn Pit Registry- The PACT ACT
- Community Care Department
- Triage Nurse Program
- Patriot Program
Refreshments will be served.
This event is brought to you by the Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs (LDVA).