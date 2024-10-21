When: Wed. Mar 12, 2025, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT Where: First Floor Concourse 2400 Canal Street New Orleans, LA Cost: Free





VA Forum from 9 a.m. – noon at main concourse near the Canal Street Entrance. The purpose of this forum is to educate and provide current information/resources to those committed to assist Veterans with VA benefits issues and concerns.

Resources that will be on-site include:

Louisiana Dept of Veteran Affairs

Post-9/11 M2VA CM Program

Veterans Benefits Administration

Burn Pit Registry- The PACT ACT

Community Care Department

Triage Nurse Program

Patriot Program

Refreshments will be served.

This event is brought to you by the Post-9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) Case Management Program in collaboration with the Louisiana Department of Veteran Affairs (LDVA).

