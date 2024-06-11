Juneteenth: A Lunch & Learn Event
Juneteenth African American History
When:
Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
Bldg. 4, R.E. Lindsey Auditorium
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
Come join us at SAVAHCS on June 18 for a Lunch & Learn: Freedom Day, Juneteenth. The event will feature multiple speakers and a video interview with James Christopher of Tucson. Veteran Christopher is the proprietor of the Traveling African American Museum and active in our local community.
Refreshment and Fellowship to follow after the event.