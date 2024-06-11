Juneteenth: A Lunch & Learn Event

Juneteenth African American History

When: Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT Where: Bldg. 4, R.E. Lindsey Auditorium 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Tucson VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Come join us at SAVAHCS on June 18 for a Lunch & Learn: Freedom Day, Juneteenth. The event will feature multiple speakers and a video interview with James Christopher of Tucson. Veteran Christopher is the proprietor of the Traveling African American Museum and active in our local community.

Refreshment and Fellowship to follow after the event.