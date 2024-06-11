Skip to Content

Juneteenth: A Lunch & Learn Event

Juneteenth Event announcement

Juneteenth African American History

When:

Tue. Jun 18, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm MT

Where:

Bldg. 4, R.E. Lindsey Auditorium

3601 South Sixth Avenue

Tucson, AZ

Cost:

Free

Come join us at SAVAHCS on June 18 for a Lunch & Learn: Freedom Day, Juneteenth. The event will feature multiple speakers and a video interview with James Christopher of Tucson. Veteran Christopher is the proprietor of the Traveling African American Museum and active in our local community.

Refreshment and Fellowship to follow after the event.

