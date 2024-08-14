National Veterans Creative Arts Competition - Gallery

Veterans Creative Arts Healing

When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Repeats Where: Building 4 - Auditorium 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ Cost: Free





The event is being held in the building 4 Auditorium. Parking is available in Lot Q.

On display will be Veteran created expressions of art, music, drama, dance and creative writing from Veterans enrolled here at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.

