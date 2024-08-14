National Veterans Creative Arts Competition - Gallery
When:
Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Building 4 - Auditorium
3601 South Sixth Avenue
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
The event is being held in the building 4 Auditorium. Parking is available in Lot Q.
On display will be Veteran created expressions of art, music, drama, dance and creative writing from Veterans enrolled here at Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.
Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT