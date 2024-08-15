Sierra Vista Summer VET Fest VET Fest Veterans Enrollment Eligibility Health Care When: Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 549 Veterans Drive Sierra Vista, AZ Cost: Free





Join us on September 13, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Sierra Vista VET Fest. It's being held at the VFW Post 9972 on 549 Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista.

There will be resource tables and staff to assist with eligibility and enrollment, Whole Health, suicide prevention, women's health and disability claims. For advance questions, please email the SAVAHCS Public Affairs Office.

Other VA events