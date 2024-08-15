Skip to Content

Sierra Vista Summer VET Fest

A military uniform with the American flag on it. Advertising the Sierra Vista VET Fest. Sept. 13, 2024, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VET Fest Veterans Enrollment Eligibility Health Care

When:

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

549 Veterans Drive

Sierra Vista, AZ

Cost:

Free

Join us on September 13, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Sierra Vista VET Fest. It's being held at the VFW Post 9972 on 549 Veterans Drive in Sierra Vista.

There will be resource tables and staff to assist with eligibility and enrollment, Whole Health, suicide prevention, women's health and disability claims. For advance questions, please email the SAVAHCS Public Affairs Office.

