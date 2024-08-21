Community Mental Health Summit - Healing our Heroes
Mental Health Summit Healing Heroes
When:
Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
Your invited to join us at the Community Mental Health Summit - Healing our Heroes. The event will be virtual as well as in-person, more details will be posted soon about accessing the event online.
The event is both online and in-person. If you attend in-person, please go to the Building 4 Auditorium. Parking is available in Lot Q and tram service as well if you park elsewhere.
The event link will be posted soon.