Mental Health Summit Healing Heroes

When: Wed. Oct 9, 2024, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free





Your invited to join us at the Community Mental Health Summit - Healing our Heroes. The event will be virtual as well as in-person, more details will be posted soon about accessing the event online.

The event is both online and in-person. If you attend in-person, please go to the Building 4 Auditorium. Parking is available in Lot Q and tram service as well if you park elsewhere.

The event link will be posted soon.

Other VA events