SAVAHCS VetFest at Pima Community College (Downtown Campus)
VetFest Veterans event
When:
Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT
Where:
Pima Community College, Downtown Campus
1255 N. Stone Ave.
Tucson, AZ
Cost:
Free
Come join us for a day of fun and support for our veterans at Pima Community College - Downtown Campus. The VetFest will feature activities, live music, food trucks, and more. It's a great opportunity to show appreciation for our veterans and enjoy a day out with the community. Don't miss out on this exciting event!