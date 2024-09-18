SAVAHCS VetFest at Pima Community College (Downtown Campus) VetFest Veterans event When: Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT Where: Pima Community College, Downtown Campus 1255 N. Stone Ave. Tucson, AZ Cost: Free





Come join us for a day of fun and support for our veterans at Pima Community College - Downtown Campus. The VetFest will feature activities, live music, food trucks, and more. It's a great opportunity to show appreciation for our veterans and enjoy a day out with the community. Don't miss out on this exciting event!

