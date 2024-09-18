Skip to Content

SAVAHCS VetFest at Pima Community College (Downtown Campus)

VetFest Veterans event

When:

Mon. Sep 30, 2024, 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm MT

Where:

Pima Community College, Downtown Campus

1255 N. Stone Ave.

Tucson, AZ

Cost:

Free

Come join us for a day of fun and support for our veterans at Pima Community College - Downtown Campus. The VetFest will feature activities, live music, food trucks, and more. It's a great opportunity to show appreciation for our veterans and enjoy a day out with the community. Don't miss out on this exciting event!

Register here!

Other VA events

Last updated: