When: Fri. Nov 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Follow signs as you enter through Ajo Gate. 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ Cost: Free





Would you like to learn skills to live a healthier, happier life with chronic medical conditions?

Join us Friday, November 15, 2024. Classes will be offered on empowering you to understanding your chronic conditions and how to improve your overall well-being!

Click here to register.



Tucson VA

Bldg. 4 Auditorium

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

3601 S. 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ

