National Health Care Quality Week Event at SAVAHCS

Infection Prevention and Health Care Quality Event

When: Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: Bldg. 4 Auditorium and the Rose Garden 3601 South Sixth Avenue Tucson, AZ Cost: Free





Join us to celebrate the Infection Prevention Week and Health Care Quality Week event on Oct. 22 from 11 am to 2 pm in the Rose Garden and Auditorium.

Learn about the common findings from Regulatory surveys on the Haunted Room of Errors.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with our Quality and Infection Prevention partners, participate in games, and win prizes while gaining valuable insights into enhancing patient care and safety.

Don't miss this chance to learn about these great teams and celebrate our commitment to providing quality and safe healthcare to our Veterans while partnering with our very own Infection Prevention and Health Care Quality experts!

