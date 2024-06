Peer Support PTSD Combat Support Group for Male Veterans, Veterans, class

When: Tue. Jun 11, 2024, 8:30 am – 9:30 am PT Repeats Where: Mental Health Clinic 6900 North Pecos Road North Las Vegas, NV Get directions on Google Maps to North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Peer Support PTSD Combat Support Group for Male Veterans

(open to any male Veteran who served in any combat theater)

F2F Tuesday 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Open

Have your Provider place a Peer Support Consult

LAS MHC PCT RECOVER SUP GRP

Peer Support Specialist