VASNHS to host Laughlin PACT Act Veterans Town Hall June 27
Laughlin PACT Act Veterans Town Hall June 27
When:
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT
Where:
Laughlin Library, Multipurpose Room
2840 South Needles Hwy
Laughlin, NV
Cost:
Free
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office will host a Veterans Town Hall in Laughlin, Nev., at the Laughlin Library, from 11am - 3: p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024.
The Town Hall will include updates from Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives including PACT Act legislation and related benefits and will be followed by a moderated question and answer session.
Our first event will be a PACT Act Environmental Registry Class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then the VA Town Hall event, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
What: Laughlin VA PACT Act Town Hall
When: June 27, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Laughlin Library
Address: 2840 South Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV 89029, in the Multipurpose Room.