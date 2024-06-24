VASNHS to host Laughlin PACT Act Veterans Town Hall June 27 Laughlin PACT Act Veterans Town Hall June 27 When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm PT Where: Laughlin Library, Multipurpose Room 2840 South Needles Hwy Laughlin, NV Get directions on Google Maps to Laughlin Library, Multipurpose Room Cost: Free





VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office will host a Veterans Town Hall in Laughlin, Nev., at the Laughlin Library, from 11am - 3: p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The Town Hall will include updates from Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives including PACT Act legislation and related benefits and will be followed by a moderated question and answer session.

Our first event will be a PACT Act Environmental Registry Class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then the VA Town Hall event, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

What: Laughlin VA PACT Act Town Hall

When: June 27, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Laughlin Library

Address: 2840 South Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV 89029, in the Multipurpose Room.

Other VA events