Pahrump PACT Act Veterans Town Hall August 15 Pahrump PACT Act Town Hall, Veterans Memorial Building, Chief Tecopa Cemetery When: Thu. Aug 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm PT Where: Veterans Memorial Building, Chief Tecopa Cemetery 751 East Street Pahrump, NV Cost: Free





NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev.- Southern Nevada Healthcare System, in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office, will host a Veterans Town Hall in Pahrump, Nev., at the Veterans Memorial Building, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

The Town Hall will include updates from Veterans Health and Veterans Benefits leaders on national and local activities and initiatives including PACT Act legislation and related benefits and will be followed by a moderated question and answer session.

The first event will be a PACT Act Environmental Registry Class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and then the VA Town Hall event, from 1 to 2 p.m.

What: Pahrump VA PACT Act Town Hall

When: August 15, 2024, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Building, Chief Tecopa Cemetery

Address: 751 East Street, Pahrump, NV 89048.

