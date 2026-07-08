News releases
News Releases for VA Southern Nevada health care.
September 12, 2023
The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System will host a Veterans Town Hall for the Pahrump Veteran community on VA services and care.
September 6, 2023
Until 11:59 p.m. local time on Sept. 30, Veterans who deployed to a combat zone, never enrolled in VA health care, and left active duty between Sept. 11, 2001, and Oct. 1, 2013 are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.
August 15, 2023
VA is now collaborating with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to present information to consumers about the quality and safety of health care in VHA. In its first year under review by CMS, VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System received a 5-star rating for health care quality.
August 14, 2023
VA encourages all eligible Veterans and survivors to file a claim — or submit their intent to file a claim — for PACT Act-related benefits now. Veterans who do so by August 14, 2023 may have their PACT Act related claims, backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, the day that President Biden signed into law.
July 26, 2023
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System announced that it has received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
June 29, 2023
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office will host a Veterans Town Hall in Laughlin, Nev., at the Richard Springston American Legion Post 60 from 1 - 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023.
June 27, 2023
VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System in partnership with the Veteran Benefits Administration’s Reno Office will host a Summer VetFest and Town Hall in the auditorium of the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2023.
May 30, 2023
The Veterans Health Administration is relaxing masking requirement at all Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities, including VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System, effective immediately.
May 26, 2023
The Las Vegas VA Residential Recovery and Renewal Center (LVR3) hosted a group of international leaders in the field of gambling addiction for a tour of the facility and to meet with Veterans and employees.
May 9, 2023
VA’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans.