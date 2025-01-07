VA patient care services open Jan. 9 for National Day of Mourning

PRESS RELEASE

January 7, 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. — VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System’s North Las Vegas VA Medical Center (VAMC) and all outlying clinics will remain open for the Jan. 9 Day of Mourning, however some administrative services will be closed.

President Joseph Biden proclaimed Jan. 9 as the National Day of Mourning in tribute to former President James Earl Carter, Jr., who passed away Dec. 28, 2024. VASNHS leadership has determined that scheduled medical appointments are essential public business and will not be canceled Jan. 9. Patient-care services including primary care, pharmacy, and behavioral health will remain open. No Veteran appointments will be affected.

Veterans Benefits Administration offices within the VAMC as well as some non-clinical services, however, will be closed. Veteran Canteen Service facilities including the cafeteria and store will operate as normal.

For questions about clinical services or individual office closures, please call

Phone: 702-791-9000

or toll-free at:

Phone: 888-633-7554