Campus Map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

The North Las Vegas Medical Center has the VA Wayfinding system utilizes interactive digital maps, directional signage, and a mobile application to offer a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for guiding individuals within the campus. Veterans, staff members, and visitors can now access the system easily via smartphones or tablets.  

To download the mobile app, please visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for "VA Wayfinding."

For IOS: VA Wayfinding on the App Store (apple.com)

Google Play:  https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.va.mobileapp  

VA Ambassador is working with VA Wayfinding app and interactive kiosk to assist Veterans with clinic locations.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Wayfinding App

Our Clinic Locations at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center

Building 1, First floor - Auditorium, Radiology, Pharmacy, Veterans Canteen Service Patriot Store, Veterans Canteen Service Patriot Café, Enrollment, Optometry, Pulmonary, Oncology, Infectious Disease, Prosthetics

Building 1, Second floor - Business Center, Release of Information, Audiology, Dental, Endo/Diabetic/GI, Dermatology, and Primary Care

Building 1, Third Floor - Renal, Compensation/Pension, Dialysis, Same Day Surgery, Dialysis, Cardiology, Women's Health Center, Urology, Orthopedic Surgery

Building 1, 5th Floor - Sleep Clinc, Chaplain, ICU

Building 1, 6th Floor - Inpatient Wards 6E and 6W

Building 5, 1st Floor - LVR3
Building 5, 2nd floor - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Building 2, First Floor - Mental Health - Mental Health Outpatient

