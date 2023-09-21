Campus Map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
The North Las Vegas Medical Center has the VA Wayfinding system utilizes interactive digital maps, directional signage, and a mobile application to offer a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for guiding individuals within the campus. Veterans, staff members, and visitors can now access the system easily via smartphones or tablets.
To download the mobile app, please visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for "VA Wayfinding."
For IOS: VA Wayfinding on the App Store (apple.com)
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gov.va.mobileapp
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
The North Las Vegas Medical Center has the VA Wayfinding system utilizes interactive digital maps, directional signage, and a mobile application to offer a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for guiding individuals within the campus. Veterans, staff members, and visitors can now access the system easily via smartphones or tablets.
To download the mobile app, please visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for "VA Wayfinding."
Our Clinic Locations at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center
Building 1, First floor - Auditorium, Radiology, Pharmacy, Veterans Canteen Service Patriot Store, Veterans Canteen Service Patriot Café, Enrollment, Optometry, Pulmonary, Oncology, Infectious Disease, Prosthetics
Building 1, Second floor - Business Center, Release of Information, Audiology, Dental, Endo/Diabetic/GI, Dermatology, and Primary Care
Building 1, Third Floor - Renal, Compensation/Pension, Dialysis, Same Day Surgery, Dialysis, Cardiology, Women's Health Center, Urology, Orthopedic Surgery
Building 1, 5th Floor - Sleep Clinc, Chaplain, ICU
Building 1, 6th Floor - Inpatient Wards 6E and 6W
Building 5, 1st Floor - LVR3
Building 5, 2nd floor - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation
Building 2, First Floor - Mental Health - Mental Health Outpatient