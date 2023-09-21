Campus Map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

The North Las Vegas Medical Center has the VA Wayfinding system utilizes interactive digital maps, directional signage, and a mobile application to offer a comprehensive and user-friendly solution for guiding individuals within the campus. Veterans, staff members, and visitors can now access the system easily via smartphones or tablets.



To download the mobile app, please visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and search for "VA Wayfinding."