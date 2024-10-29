A Salute to Our Veterans When: Mon. Nov 11, 2024, 10:30 am – 1:30 pm PT Where: Eagle Point High School 203 N Platt Ave Eagle Point, OR Cost: Free





Join the White City VA for a special Veterans Day program to honor those who have served and continue to serve.

Featuring speakers, music, and donated lunch, this event promises to be well-attended, drawing Veterans, their families and communities from the surrounding rural areas. It's a prime opportunity to connect with Veterans and show your support.

VA program staff and community partners will be in attendance to offer information about VA services.

The parade begins at 10:30 AM from the Eagle Point High School parking lot.

The program begins at 11:30 AM in the Eagle Point High School gymnasium. Admission is free.

